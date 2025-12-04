Madras Art Weekend reimagines the city through art

“Madras Art Weekend is a festival for the city and for its people. It celebrates the spirit of Chennai and its creative pulse,” says Upasana, reflecting on the journey since MAW began in 2022. What started as a niche space for contemporary art has since transformed into a movement that now shapes and mirrors Chennai’s cultural imagination. “The festival has grown from strength to strength, year after year, evolving into a massive movement. People have been eager to be part of it, and it has now become an annual legacy of the city of Chennai,” she says.

The theme was conceived after months of conversations across the artistic ecosystem, which Upasana refers to as “cultural custodians”. MAW’s visual identity, this year, was conceptualised with branding collaborators Whoa Mama Design, who worked closely with the festival to give shape to a narrative rooted in the cinematic, emotional, and historical layers of the city. “We wanted to look at Madras through the lens of its past as well as its future, and the idea of Madras Reimagined emerged,” she says.