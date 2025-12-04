North Chennai bears brunt, more rain likely

CHENNAI: With Ennore recording nearly 15 cm of rainfall in nine hours ending 5.30 pm on Wednesday, several areas have been inundated with rainwater entering the houses. Some other parts of North Chennai including Mullai Nagar in Vyasarpadi, Perambur, Kumaran Nagar in Redhills, and a few other parts of the city continued to face water inundation due to the rains since Monday.

Residents of Ennore, especially those from Ward 1 — VOC Nagar, Sathyavani Muthu Nagar, Ulaganathapuram, Kamaraj Nagar and surrounding areas — told TNIE that water entered around 60 houses from the afternoon following incessant showers. When they attempted to reach the GCC relief centre at Kathivakkam Government High School, they found it locked; it was opened only later in the evening, they said.

Senbagum I (59) of Sathyavani Muthu Nagar said that despite the area having stormwater drains, water kept entering homes. “Even sewage drains are overflowing. No pumps have been arranged to clear stagnant water, no food is being distributed, and power has been cut. We are not able to step out of our houses. All three streets in Sathyavani Muthu Nagar are facing the same situation,” she said, adding that the locality usually does not face such flooding. Karima A (39) of VOC Nagar said water had entered homes up to 1.5 ft or above, damaging appliances including washing machines and refrigerators.