Anna Nagar kid sexual assault: SIT completed probe, filed chargesheet, cops inform Madras HC

CHENNAI: Police have informed the Madras High Court that the charge sheet in the Anna Nagar child sexual assault case has been filed in the trial court following completion of the probe by the special investigation team (SIT) and witness examination will commence soon.

The submission was made by Additional Public Prosecutor A Damodharan before the division bench of justices P Velmurugan and M Jothiraman on Thursday when a 2024 habeas corpus petition (HCP) filed by the victim’s mother came up for hearing. The APP also informed the court that the victim was paid an interim compensation of Rs 4 lakh as per the earlier directions of the court. Since he sought time for filing the status report on the matter, the bench adjourned the hearing to December 9.

The incident of child sexual assault and the subsequent shoddy probe by the local police led the HC to initiate suo motu proceedings and order a CBI probe. However, on an appeal, the Supreme Court struck down the order for the CBI probe and constituted the SIT led by a DIG rank officer. The SIT arrested a woman inspector for excesses and procedural lapses in the initial phase of the investigation. The parents of the victims had alleged that the inspector was acting in support of the actual accused and had thrashed them to name some other person.