Dealer-point registration gets off the mark in Chennai, but vehicle sales enter slow lane

CHENNAI: After initial reluctance, the state has fully implemented dealer-point registration for new non-transport vehicles, eliminating the need for physical inspection by motor vehicle inspectors at regional transport offices (RTO).

While the new system for registering cars, two-wheelers, and jeeps has been rolled out in about 95% of RTOs, the number of vehicles registered in the state has come down since December 1. According to the Vahan database, the state recorded an average vehicle registration of 6,400 per day in November. However, since December 1, the figure has plummeted to 3,231 registrations per day. Officials from the transport commissioner’s office denied any reluctance in processing new vehicle registrations at RTOs, asserting that the revised procedure has been fully implemented across all offices.

“The sale of new vehicles typically slows down in December every year. Under the new system, dealers must upload vehicle details, including insurance, invoice, and other documents. These details are verified at the RTOs and approvals are issued without delay,” a senior official told TNIE.