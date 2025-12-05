Dealer-point registration gets off the mark in Chennai, but vehicle sales enter slow lane
CHENNAI: After initial reluctance, the state has fully implemented dealer-point registration for new non-transport vehicles, eliminating the need for physical inspection by motor vehicle inspectors at regional transport offices (RTO).
While the new system for registering cars, two-wheelers, and jeeps has been rolled out in about 95% of RTOs, the number of vehicles registered in the state has come down since December 1. According to the Vahan database, the state recorded an average vehicle registration of 6,400 per day in November. However, since December 1, the figure has plummeted to 3,231 registrations per day. Officials from the transport commissioner’s office denied any reluctance in processing new vehicle registrations at RTOs, asserting that the revised procedure has been fully implemented across all offices.
“The sale of new vehicles typically slows down in December every year. Under the new system, dealers must upload vehicle details, including insurance, invoice, and other documents. These details are verified at the RTOs and approvals are issued without delay,” a senior official told TNIE.
Sources said the registration of new vehicles has been delayed at a few RTO offices in Chennai and suburbs, as some officials demanded dealers to pay “RTO charge” — a bribe which was previously collected from vehicle buyers by dealers. Registrations in such cases were allegedly put on hold. However, officials have denied these allegations.
Meanwhile, transport commissioner R Gajalakshmi has sought daily and weekly updates on new vehicle registrations after receiving complaints about non-compliance with her directives. Dealers also informed TNIE confusion prevailed in a few locations over whether vehicles purchased before December 1 but not yet registered would be brought under the new procedure.“We clarified to the officials that physical inspection should not be conducted from December 1, regardless of the purchase date of the vehicle. The RTOs later agreed and approved the registrations,” a dealer said.
While most states have already waived physical inspection for newly built non-transport vehicles, Tamil Nadu continued physical verification at RTOs. Later, the state government formed a technical expert committee, and based on its recommendations, the transport commissioner directed RTOs to follow the new procedure.