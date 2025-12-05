Ennore, Manali face flooding as heavy rains lash North Chennai

CHENNAI: Several areas in Ennore, Tiruvottiyur and Manali were inundated as heavy rains lashed the northern parts of the city, with Manali New Town recording 24cm, Ennore 21cm and Wimco Nagar 20cm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Thursday. The rains were triggered by the lingering remnant of Cyclone Ditwah, which had weakened into a well-marked, low-pressure area and moved inland across the northern Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast on Wednesday, before weakening further on Thursday.

These neighbourhoods had been bearing the brunt of the spell since Tuesday, consistently logging heavy rainfall. Kathivakkam in Tiruvottiyur recorded 16cm, parts of Manali New Town 13cm, Manali 12cm, Tiruvottiyur 11cm and Tondiarpet 7cm. According to the Greater Chennai Corporation, the city received an average of 4.17cm of rainfall from 8.30 am on Wednesday to 5 am on Thursday, with Tiruvottiyur and Manali zones receiving the highest amounts.

Sadaiyankuppam Burma Nagar is among the worst-affected areas where residents were seen wading through knee-deep water for work and also buying essential items. “I tried going out on Thursday to the market, it was impossible. The government should remove the encroachments and create proper infrastructure as we face such water stagnation every year,” said a resident on condition of anonymity.