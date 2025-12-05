Speed certificate: Poonamallee-Porur metro corridor may get delayed

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail’s push to open the first stretch of its Phase II corridor in December, from Poonamallee to Porur, is facing a key regulatory bottleneck, with the mandatory speed certificate from the Railway Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) still pending.

The certificate, issued by the Railway Board, is essential before the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) can inspect the line. Without it, the final safety audit required for commercial operations cannot begin, according to Chennai Metro Rail sources.

Metro officials, who have been working to meet an ambitious commissioning deadline, say they are in constant touch with both the Railway Board and the CRS office in Bengaluru to prevent further delays. The western corridor is expected to be a crucial link for commuters travelling between Poonamallee and Chennai’s expanding southern belt, and is projected to lift ridership sharply once operational.

“Usually, the speed certificate is provided within a month. Now, it is taking time. We are closely following with the Railway Board and Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs with letters and discussion,” a CMRL official said. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs official dealing with Urban transport projects could not be reached by TNIE.