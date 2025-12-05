Suspended cop among two held in drug cases in Chennai

CHENNAI: Two men, including a suspended Tripura police constable, were arrested in two separate drug cases at Periamet and Thiruvanmiyur for possessing ganja and methamphetamine.

In Periamet, the police, along with the Anti Narcotics Intelligence Unit (ANIU), acting on tip-off, arrested 31-year-old Amit Debbarma, a suspended police constable of the Tripura police department, and seized 20.15kg of ganja from his bag. The police team was conducting surveillance near Pallavan Salai, opposite the Central Railway Station, on Wednesday when they spotted Debbarma with a bag acting suspicious and searched him, finding ganja concealed inside.

He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday. Initial inquiry revealed that Amit was suspended from the department for his alleged involvement in a ganja case in Tripura, police said.

In the other case in Thiruvanmiyur, a 37-year-old man was arrested for allegedly possessing 54.69g of methamphetamine in his car. Acting on a tip-off, the police and ANIU intercepted the vehicle near the RTO signal on Wednesday and recovered the drugs. The accused, Syed Kabir Taj Meeran of Injambakkam, was taken into custody along with the car and an auto. The police said he had sourced the methamphetamine from Bengaluru. He was produced in court on Thursday.