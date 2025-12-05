‘Take action on safety lapses at new Wonderla theme park in Chennai’

CHENNAI: Following the frequent mishaps reported at the newly-opened Wonderla theme park in the Thiruporur area, VCK MLA S S Balaji has urged the Chengalpattu collector to initiate immediate action over recurring operational glitches and safety concerns at the theme park.

In a letter to the collector, Balaji said several videos circulating on social media showed rides coming to an abrupt halt mid-air, leaving visitors stranded, raising serious questions about the park’s safety protocols.

In his letter, he highlighted that the management had promised international-standard safety systems and said the public complaints contradicted those claims. “No major accident has occurred yet, but repeated breakdowns pose a serious threat to thousands of families and children visiting the park every day,” he said.

Balaji urged the administration to conduct a comprehensive audit of all rides, mechanical and electrical systems, verify statutory clearances and assess the adequacy of first-aid and emergency evacuation measures. He also requested that uniform safety standards be enforced across all theme parks in the district, including MGM.

Seeking a detailed Action Taken Report at the earliest, the MLA said proactive intervention would help avert potential mishaps and restore public confidence.