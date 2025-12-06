49th Chennai Book Fair to open on Jan 7: Bapasi

Vairavan noted that last year’s fair ran for 17 days, from December 27, 2024 to January 12, 2025. “This year it will be a 13-day fair. There is no special reason; the schedule is adjusted based on the calendar,” he added.

According to Bapasi, the previous edition attracted nearly 20 lakh visitors, with book sales totalling Rs 20 crore.

“This year, we expect even higher footfall. We are planning a wider range of books, including new titles for children, youth and senior readers. Special sections for literature, science, competitive exams and regional languages are also being planned,” a senior member said.

The Chennai Book Fair remains one of South India’s largest literary events, promoting reading habits and supporting local authors. The 2026 edition is expected to uphold this tradition, providing a platform for publishers and readers.