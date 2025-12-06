Circular revises daily wage of GCC sanitary staff to Rs 761

CHENNAI: The Solid Waste Management department of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) issued a circular on Friday directing a revision in the daily wage of sanitary workers across all 15 zones. As per the circular, GCC Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran has directed that the daily wage be increased from Rs 753 to Rs 761, subject to subsequent approval by the council.

Regional deputy commissioners (North, South, and Central) and assistant commissioners of all zones have been instructed to calculate the additional financial burden arising from the revised wages based on the number of workers in each zone. They have also been asked to prepare separate financial assessments, obtain approval from the respective authority, and secure allocation of funds from the finance section.

Earlier in September, Chennai Enviro Solutions Private Limited, the private firm contracted to manage solid waste operations in Royapuram and Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar zones, had assured workers of the revised wage of Rs 761 per day. However, the company had also indicated that workers may not be entitled to paid weekly offs. The circular did not make it clear what the conditions would be across other zones.