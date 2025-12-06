CMRL land acquisition: Probe ordered into disbursal of Rs 93 cr

CHENNAI: The Madras HC has ordered an inquiry into disbursal of Rs 93.40 crore as compensation for 1.50 acres of land by CMRL without verifying the title or ownership, at Koyambedu in Chennai.
A division bench of justices SM Subramaniam and Mohamed Shaffiq passed the order recently on a batch of petitions including the appeals filed against a single judge’s order on the matter.
The root of the issue goes back to the acquisition of 20.60 acres of land in 1975 for a housing scheme. However, it was later repurposed for the construction of the Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus (CMBT) and the market complex in Koyambedu, for which awards were passed in 1983.
The Supreme Court, on hearing the petitions of certain land owners in 1996, upheld the acquisition proceedings. However, it ordered that 1.50 acres out of the total extent should be excluded from acquisition and be given for the land owners’ use for residential purposes. Again, the land owners moved the high court.
The division bench noted, at the time of acquisition, the CMRL and the land acquisition officer should have verified the title and ownership.
Holding that it is improper to disburse such a huge amount without verification of the title or ownership, the bench directed the authorities to conduct an inquiry and initiate action.