Indigo crisis: cancellations leave passengers high and Dry

CHENNAI: Hundreds of passengers were left stranded at Chennai International Airport on Friday after IndiGo cancelled all its flights departing from the T1 terminal, triggering confusion, frayed tempers and soaring travel costs.

Crowds, many sleepless, hungry and dehydrated, gathered outside IndiGo’s counters. According to officials, all services to Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Hyderabad scheduled before 6 pm were cancelled.

With seats scarce on other carriers, fares surged dramatically, in some cases more than fivefold, leaving many stranded both physically and financially.

“The prices are astronomical — between Rs 35,000 and Rs 50,000 for a ticket to Mumbai,” said Prabhans, a traveller from Delhi who had flown to Chennai for a US visa interview. Travelling without luggage as per consulate rules, he found his return flight cancelled. “I tried to book other airlines, but dynamic pricing pushed fares beyond Rs 35,000,” he added.

Fares on competing carriers climbed steadily. A SpiceJet ticket to Mumbai crossed Rs 50,000, while Bengaluru-bound trips touched Rs 25,000. Hyderabad-bound fares approached Rs 50,000. Several airline counters were closed early, displaying “full” signs.