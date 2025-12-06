One of Chennai's oldest cathedral gets a facelift

The technical direction of the restoration was led by Arun Menon, professor, Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Madras, and coordinator at the National Centre for Safety of Heritage Structures, who prepared the detailed project report, with the convenorship of David Devasahayam, chairman of the Radiant Group of Companies and a long-standing member of the congregation. Speaking about the guiding philosophy, Arun said, “If the last ten months of intense restoration efforts have left the cathedral not looking very different from the past, we would have done our job! This also camouflages the intricate, difficult, and time-consuming work that has been undertaken on restoring the structural health of the masonry walls, the portico roofs, the roofs of the aisles and the naves, and many others.”

The restoration team focused on preserving authenticity through traditional craftsmanship. “One of our key tasks was the replacement of the old wooden beams. Wherever deterioration had set in, we have replaced them with high-quality Burma teak, chosen both for its durability and its fidelity to the original design,” he explained. Another significant intervention involved reversing later repair work done using incompatible materials. “These cement interventions were carefully scraped out and replaced with traditional lime mortar, restoring not only the aesthetics but the very breathability and strength of the original architecture.” Invisible upgrades play a crucial role in the building’s future resilience. Arun said that the electrical systems of the cathedral were fully modernised to meet current safety norms.