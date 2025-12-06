Pedestrian touches electrified truck, dies

CHENNAI: A man, walking along the road with an umbrealla, got electrocuted as he came in contact with an electrified truck that went up in flames after touching an an overhead high-tension line in Ambattur Industrial Estate on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Deepak Kumar.

The police said that truck, driven by Avinash Singh, had come from Puducherry for industrial delivery when a metal sheet on the vehicle brushed against the high-tension electric line. The contact caused the vehicle to catch fire. Avinash escaped by jumping out of the truck.

The police said Deepak, who was walking past with an umbrella, accidentally touched the electrified vehicle and was electrocuted on the spot.

The Fire and Rescue Services personnel extinguished the blaze. Deepak’s body was sent to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Ambattur Industrial Estate police have registered a case under Section 304A of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Further investigation is under way.