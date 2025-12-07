Man loses Rs 12 lakh in stock trading scheme; three held in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Western Zone Cyber Crime Police arrested three persons, including a woman, for cheating a Nolambur resident of Rs 12 lakh through a fake online stock-trading scheme. Police said Soundarajan (70) saw a Facebook advertisement on August 20 for “Nuvama Wealth Group 605” promising high returns. After clicking the link, he was added to a WhatsApp group where the administrators posted trading advice and urged members to invest.

Believing the scheme, Soundarajan transferred a sum of Rs 12 lakh in six instalments between September 30 and October 22 into bank accounts provided by the group. When he received neither profits nor refund, he filed a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal and later approached the Western Zone Cyber Crime Police on November 22.

A special team analysed the bank accounts and, and arrested Valavan (49) of Vadapalani, Sumi (43) of Saligramam and Karthikeyan (29) of Krishnagiri from Tiruvannamalai and Ranipet on December 5. Police seized two mobile phones, four passbooks, two cheque books and flight tickets indicating foreign travel.

Investigation showed that Valavan and Sumi opened bank accounts under the name Charitable Spiritual Foundation and allowed cybercriminals to use them to move money across states. The accounts used in the fraud have 138 complaints nationwide. Karthikeyan is also wanted in seven theft cases. All three have been remanded.