29-year-old dies after lorry runs her over in Madhavaram

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old woman driving a two-wheeler died on Saturday evening allegedly after a tanker lorry rammed into her vehicle and ran her over. Onlookers caught the driver and thrashed him before handing him over to the police.

According to the Red Hills Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW), the woman was identified as J Sivaranjani of Manali. She was working at an electronic appliance showroom in Madhavaram. The accident occurred after work on Saturday evening when she was returning home, they said.

Police said that Sivaranjani had turned along the Manjambakkam junction near Madhavaram when she stopped before crossing. A lorry that was coming behind her allegedly rammed into her, killing her on the spot. The driver did not see the woman as several trees blocked his view, police said.

Upon information, police sent the woman’s body to a government hospital for autopsy. A case has been registered and a probe is under way. The driver who was detained by police is under treatment for his injuries.