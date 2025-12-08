A game, a journey, and a realisation

On a recent visit to a museum, I saw a small placard advertising the sale of a board of ‘Parama Padam’. It is the traditional version of Snakes and Ladders, and contrary to popular belief, it is not merely an Indian name for the game.

The traditional game had virtues associated with the ladders and names of characters from mythology and folklore for the snakes who in turn represented vices. The game itself was a representation of our journey to self-development, our internal struggle to overcome vices, acquire virtues, and ascend to ‘Parama Padam’ or the highest place. The game was known by many similar names such as ‘Moksha Path’, ‘Gyan Path’ and ‘Vaikunta Pali’.

The origins of the game are hazy, with some ascribing it to Saint Gyandev of the Bhakthi movement and many others to the Jains, who perhaps developed it as a way to teach Jain philosophy. The essence of the game though, is common across all versions of the game — the good is within us, the evil is within us, and the struggle is within us.

This game, over the years, has become a metaphor for learning in a number of variations. From versions on healthy eating, to environment consciousness, to executive development, I have seen dozens of versions created by using this game. I picked up the ‘Parama Padam’ at the museum, hoping to see an original board, but I was disappointed. What was being sold was not a very faithful rendering of the game. Virtues and vices sprinkled the board, and the graphics gave it a sense of authenticity. However, where this board, like many others, failed, is to understand the nuance of the game.