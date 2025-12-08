Fire at GST commissioner’s office in Chennai

CHENNAI: A fire broke out at the GST Commissioner’s office in Anna Nagar on Sunday morning. No one was injured since the office was closed at the time, police sources said.

According to Thirumangalam police, a fire broke out in the UPS room on the ground floor of the building. It spread to the entire floor and smoke started spewing outside, following which passersby alerted the police and fire and rescue services department.

Sources from fire and rescue services said that a total of 10 tender vehicles rushed to the spot to put out the fire.

“The fire started around 8.30 am and after a struggle of nearly 4 hours, it was put out around 12.30 pm. The entire floor was gutted in the fire, including computers and documents,” sources added.

A police officer said that forensic personnel have started an investigation to ascertain the source of the fire.

When asked whether there were any violations in terms of fire safety or building norms, both the police and the fire department officials said preliminary inquiries have not indicated any such violations yet.