Holistic wellness through all ages

What does holistic healthcare truly mean for a woman? From her birth to the complex hormonal and emotional shifts of adolescence, motherhood, menopause and beyond, a woman’s body undergoes a series of changes that are often misunderstood, overlooked or reduced to isolated medical conversations. ‘I Am Woman’ a book by family physician and preconception consultant Dr Mahalakshmi Sivaraman, steps in as “a smart guide to woman’s lifelong wellness”.
Published after two years of writing and research, the book was launched on Friday at MOP Vaishnav College for Women by Pegasus, the college’s student-led book club. The event was graced by notable medical professionals, including Dr Ranjini Manian, founder of Global Adjustments and founder chair of Champion Woman, Dr Sujatha Mohan, executive medical director at Rajan Eye Care Hospital and president of Tamil Nadu Ophthalmic Association, and Dr S Hemalatha, the author’s mother and retired district project coordinator of the Greater Chennai Corporation. Dr Mohan Rajan, chairman and managing director of Rajan Eye Care, also joined the occasion. The proceedings began with a welcome address by Principal Archna Prasad, who set the tone for an afternoon dedicated to women’s wellness. TNIE was the media partner.
Speaking about the book’s design and accessibility, Dr Ranjini, the guest of honour, highlighted its easy-to-use format filled with tables, charts and quick illustrations. She noted that the three icons — medical facts, warning signs, and practical tips — make it a convenient guide even for those short on time. “It’s a wonderful book because you can just get bite-sized nugget information if that’s all you have the time to do,” she said. Dr Sujatha, who penned the foreword, echoed the author’s effort of including researched references and not only focusing on personal experiences. Taking the stage, Dr Mahalakshmi spoke about her motivation behind writing the book and the necessity of reliable health information for women. “Women’s health is not a single chapter; it is a journey. One that begins before birth and continues through every age and stage of her life.”
She explained that the book explores topics ranging from menstrual health and reproductive care to mental well-being, post-menopausal challenges and ageing. It also addresses issues such as nutrition, body image, lifestyle habits, and the growing influence of unverified information on social media. In an era where contradictory health trends circulate rapidly online, she hopes the book will serve as an authentic and dependable reference.
The launch closed on a note by the author, “Stay committed towards your health, listen to your body and make conscious choices. Above all, be the heroine of your life, not the victim.”