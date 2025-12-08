Holistic wellness through all ages

Speaking about the book’s design and accessibility, Dr Ranjini, the guest of honour, highlighted its easy-to-use format filled with tables, charts and quick illustrations. She noted that the three icons — medical facts, warning signs, and practical tips — make it a convenient guide even for those short on time. “It’s a wonderful book because you can just get bite-sized nugget information if that’s all you have the time to do,” she said. Dr Sujatha, who penned the foreword, echoed the author’s effort of including researched references and not only focusing on personal experiences. Taking the stage, Dr Mahalakshmi spoke about her motivation behind writing the book and the necessity of reliable health information for women. “Women’s health is not a single chapter; it is a journey. One that begins before birth and continues through every age and stage of her life.”

She explained that the book explores topics ranging from menstrual health and reproductive care to mental well-being, post-menopausal challenges and ageing. It also addresses issues such as nutrition, body image, lifestyle habits, and the growing influence of unverified information on social media. In an era where contradictory health trends circulate rapidly online, she hopes the book will serve as an authentic and dependable reference.

The launch closed on a note by the author, “Stay committed towards your health, listen to your body and make conscious choices. Above all, be the heroine of your life, not the victim.”