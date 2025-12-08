MS Subbulakshmi's bhajans under the spotlight at ACJ

For many, MS Subbulakshmi’s music is a cultural memory, not only in south India but her voice has echoed across the North and around the world. Her songs have been a rite of passage for generations of Carnatic singers. Yet her artistic identity was never confined to Carnatic music alone; Subbulakshmi was equally celebrated for her bhajans, which became a defining part of her repertoire and legacy.
The most iconic bhajan associated with her, however, was not one she grew up knowing. She learned Hari Tum Haro overnight, tuned hurriedly with composer R Vaidyanathan, for Mahatma Gandhi at his personal request. As Gandhi famously told her, “[He] would rather hear her speak the words than hear someone else sing it.” Almost eighty years later, in commemoration of Subbulakshmi’s death anniversary, ‘Soulfest 2025 - Hari Tum Haro’ revives the historic bhajans of the MS Subbulakshmi-R Vaidyanathan duo live on stage.
The concert, curated, designed and narrated by Gowri Ramnarayan, will feature performances by Nisha Rajagopalan, Shreya Devnath, Sujith S Naik, and Praveen Sparsh on December 11 at M.S. Subbulakshmi Arangam, Asian College of Journalism, Taramani.
Reflecting on Subbulakshmi’s musical journey, Gowri says, “I think MS Subbulakshmi is perhaps the only classical Carnatic musician who is equally famous for her bhajans.” The legacy, she explains, began with the film ‘Meera’, released in Tamil in 1944 and in Hindi in 1947. “Since she sang so many bhajans in the film ‘Meera’, they became part of her repertoire.”
The concert, along with many of her famous Hindi bhajans, will also showcase rare pieces preserved in intimate family spaces. “There were three or four songs that she never sang on stage. They were in her notebook, written in her own handwriting in Hindi with the meaning in Tamil. I just learned them because they were in the notebook, and I thought, why not revive those songs? And so I shared these songs with Nisha Rajagopalan, and we are presenting them at the concert.”
What makes the experience truly unique is its mic-less format, using the hall’s rare architectural acoustics. Having curated and experienced many mic-less concerts, Gowri says, “The natural sound of the voice and instruments is something we have forgotten because there are microphones everywhere. I want people to reclaim their right to enjoy natural sound in music concerts.” She notes that the MS Subbulakshmi Arangam has been built with acoustics that retain the natural purity of sound, making the upcoming performance truly special.
M.S. Subbulakshmi Arangam in Taramani will open its doors for ‘Hari Tum Haro’ on December 11 at 6.30 pm. Entry is free, but registration is mandatory. Register at www.theticket9.com