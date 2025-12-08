MS Subbulakshmi's bhajans under the spotlight at ACJ

The concert, curated, designed and narrated by Gowri Ramnarayan, will feature performances by Nisha Rajagopalan, Shreya Devnath, Sujith S Naik, and Praveen Sparsh on December 11 at M.S. Subbulakshmi Arangam, Asian College of Journalism, Taramani.

Reflecting on Subbulakshmi’s musical journey, Gowri says, “I think MS Subbulakshmi is perhaps the only classical Carnatic musician who is equally famous for her bhajans.” The legacy, she explains, began with the film ‘Meera’, released in Tamil in 1944 and in Hindi in 1947. “Since she sang so many bhajans in the film ‘Meera’, they became part of her repertoire.”