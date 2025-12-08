Musician blends Carnatic and Western in new album

Born into a family that breathes Carnatic music, the melodious cadences of ragas seeped into USA-based Indian-American composer Shanker Krishnan’s system quite early in life. His guru, Brindamma, left an indelible impact on him, and his inclination towards Western classical music added even more layers of potential to his field of experimentation. He says, “Brindamma’s music was a major influence on me, with the subtle gamakas and jewel-box intricacy of her style.”

It was when he went to Berkeley for graduate study in applied mathematics that he first encountered Western classical music. “I was captivated by the music of JS Bach, with its lines layered vertically over one another in counterpoint. From the beginning, I wondered what would happen if the intricacy of raga met the intricacy of counterpoint,” Shanker says. After years of learning and experimentation, the seeds of his debut album ‘Confluence: Raga and Counterpoint’ were sown. It was released in September by IndianRaga and co-produced by Geetha Raja, a prominent musician, and his sister.