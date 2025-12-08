Three months after launch, work at Wall Tax road tenement shoddy, incomplete in Chennai

CHENNAI: Nearly three months after Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) tenements at Meenambal Shivaraj Nagar along Wall Tax Road, the 90 families who have moved in so far said that they have been facing drinking water troubles. Residents also said that the overhead water tanks are exposed without lids, sparking health concerns.
Residents said that while two water pumps have been installed, they frequently break down, reducing the per-day water supply drastically. Since each tank is shared by multiple households, the supply is insufficient for daily needs, they added. “Even when the motors function, water is pumped to the overhead tanks only once a day,” one resident said.
The tenement comprises 308 housing units (stilt + 11 floors) constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 40.14 crore by the TNUHDB. According to the residents, though the complex has two sumps with a combined storage capacity of 1.5 lakh litres, they said that only four metro water tanks — each with a capacity of 9,000 litres — worth are being filled. They added that while one sump is clean, the other, located at the edge of the premises, is unclean and open to contamination risks. The sump is covered only with a metal sheet and remains partially exposed amid overgrown bushes.
Dilip Kumar, a resident, said, “Only 90 families have moved in so far, while others are yet to occupy their units. Even now water is insufficient, it is unclear what will happen once all the flats are occupied. Earlier, before the building was reconstructed, we had access to hand pumps and never faced such issues. Similar hand pumps need to be installed here, and it is also necessary to ensure that the sump is cleaned, properly covered and that the motors are repaired and well-maintained.”
When TNIE visited the tenements, it was observed that nearly all overhead water storage areas on the terrace remain uncovered. Residents said that despite nearly three months since inauguration, many essential works remain incomplete. Unfinished windows without shutters allow rainwater to enter homes, unlocked houses that are yet to be occupied have also led to animals wandering in and soiling the interiors. Compound walls are still under construction, and the lifts require constant repairs.
Multiple attempts to reach TNUHDB officials for a comment were unsuccessful.