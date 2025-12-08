Three months after launch, work at Wall Tax road tenement shoddy, incomplete in Chennai

CHENNAI: Nearly three months after Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) tenements at Meenambal Shivaraj Nagar along Wall Tax Road, the 90 families who have moved in so far said that they have been facing drinking water troubles. Residents also said that the overhead water tanks are exposed without lids, sparking health concerns.

Residents said that while two water pumps have been installed, they frequently break down, reducing the per-day water supply drastically. Since each tank is shared by multiple households, the supply is insufficient for daily needs, they added. “Even when the motors function, water is pumped to the overhead tanks only once a day,” one resident said.

The tenement comprises 308 housing units (stilt + 11 floors) constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 40.14 crore by the TNUHDB. According to the residents, though the complex has two sumps with a combined storage capacity of 1.5 lakh litres, they said that only four metro water tanks — each with a capacity of 9,000 litres — worth are being filled. They added that while one sump is clean, the other, located at the edge of the premises, is unclean and open to contamination risks. The sump is covered only with a metal sheet and remains partially exposed amid overgrown bushes.