Greater Chennai Corporation turns to ‘nature’ for restoration of lakes, ponds

CHENNAI: As part of its ongoing efforts to restore ponds and lakes across the city, the Greater Chennai Corporation has now turned to the Nature-Based Solutions (NbS) approach in at least two places — the Kadapakkam lake and the Sadayakuppam lake. While the work is almost complete in Kadapakkam, the same approach will now be used in Sadayankuppam.

The NbS, prioritises eco-restoration by relying on natural methods and avoiding concrete structures while enhancing the well-being of the local community. It also ensures the local community’s rights are not disturbed, a senior corporation official said.

Sadayankuppam in Manali New Town often gets flooded, especially when the Poondi and Puzhal reservoirs are opened during the monsoons. A detailed project report is now being prepared for restorating the lake through NbS approach at an estimated cost of Rs 33 crore.

The lake’s inlet is located in the northern part, and its surplus water flows out on the eastern side, about 400m away, into the Kosasthalaiyar river.