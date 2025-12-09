Greater Chennai Corporation turns to ‘nature’ for restoration of lakes, ponds

CHENNAI: As part of its ongoing efforts to restore ponds and lakes across the city, the Greater Chennai Corporation has now turned to the Nature-Based Solutions (NbS) approach in at least two places — the Kadapakkam lake and the Sadayakuppam lake. While the work is almost complete in Kadapakkam, the same approach will now be used in Sadayankuppam.
The NbS, prioritises eco-restoration by relying on natural methods and avoiding concrete structures while enhancing the well-being of the local community. It also ensures the local community’s rights are not disturbed, a senior corporation official said.
Sadayankuppam in Manali New Town often gets flooded, especially when the Poondi and Puzhal reservoirs are opened during the monsoons. A detailed project report is now being prepared for restorating the lake through NbS approach at an estimated cost of Rs 33 crore.
The lake’s inlet is located in the northern part, and its surplus water flows out on the eastern side, about 400m away, into the Kosasthalaiyar river.
Speaking to TNIE, a corporation official said the project involves the construction of sedimentation pond at lake inlet, to protect the water quality and depth of the water body. This helps the sediment-laden soil settle in the inlet before the runoff is discharged.
The project also includes improvement of water channel, desilting and dredging of lake, construction of protective bund, creation of bird island using green materials, afforestation, walking track, introduction of indigenous freshwater fishes and aquatic plants, provision of recreational facilities and landscaping, enhancement of the flood-storage capacity and thus the preservation and restoration of the lake’s catchment as green flood-mitigation infrastructure.
The project mirrors GCC’s approach in Kadapakkam in Manali, which began in August 2024 and is expected to be over by February 2026. The project has been carried out at a cost of Rs 58.33 crore, funded by Asian Development Bank and Global Environment Facility.
An official involved in the project said while ADB is also funding grey infrastructure for construction of stormwater drains under integrated urban flood management for Chennai, this green infrastructure helps to cut costs and supports to maintain natural ecosystem.
Earlier, the lake remained neglected, filled with invasive species, reducing its water-holding capacity with just 1.19 million cubic metres. However, following the restoration, the lake which has a spread of 134.89 acres and a catchment area of 13.4 sq.km, now has an increased water-holding capacity of 1.90 mcm, an increase of around 70%.
With eight waterbodies connected to the lake, the restoration helps retain a larger volume of water, reducing the risk of flooding in nearby areas. While usually lakes have steep slopes requiring stone pitching for bund strengthening, here, about 7.2 lakh cubic metres of silt removed during restoration has been used to strengthen the bunds.
Landscaping work is also underway, using a combination of increased public green space, and paver blocks (2 km) to create a walking track. Bio-fencing has been done using tree branches. Two biodiversity islands are planned.
The lake will act as both flood-mitigation and drought-mitigation system for the region, which is surrounded by extensive banana cultivation. During summer, farmers can use the stored water for irrigation, and enhanced storage will improve groundwater recharge, supporting agricultural activities and providing recreational space for local community, the official said.
It further includes installation of sluice gates, creating seating areas, children’s play zone, outdoor turf, dedicated spaces for butterfly and dragonfly diversity, a pollinator garden, and learning spaces. The toilets are also built using recycled bricks made of fly ash.
Kadapakkam lake
Project cost: Rs 58.33 crore
Started in August 2024
Expected completion by February 2026
Spread across: 134.89 acres
Catchment area: 13.4 sqkm
Current Storage Capacity: 1.2 million m³
Post-restoration Capacity: 1.9 million m³
Scope of work
Removal of water hyacinth and terrestrial weed species
Desilting & dredging of 7.2 lakh m³ of silt
Strengthening and formation of bunds – 3450 m
Rehabilitation of inlets, outlets, sluice gates & surplus weirs
Creation of bird island for an area of 5 acres & biodiversity habitats
Formation of shallow ponds at inlet for reducing silt and improving water quality
Dedicated space for Butterfly and dragonfly diversity
24 varieties of native tree species, including badam, poovarasu, vembu, and naval, are planted across an area of approximately 1 lakh sq.ft