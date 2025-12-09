How climate, caste, digital divide are deepening north Chennai's inequality

In the charred remains of what was once his home in Udhayasuriyan Nagar, Vyasarpadi, a student sits cross-legged on blackened ground, hunched over a broken mobile phone. The screen flickers as he watches an educational video in Tamil on YouTube, his fingers leaving smudges on the cracked glass. Around him, the air still carries the suffocating smell of coal and ash, two months after the fire in May that reduced 24 houses to ruins.

The device in his hands is more than a phone. It is his portal to knowledge, a necessity in today's era of schooling. But for one of his neighbours, even this fragile lifeline was consumed by the flames. "Our phones got burnt. Without OTPs, we couldn't even access basic services, couldn't talk to officials or get school-related updates," recalls Ramarajan, a father of two whose children's education ground to a halt for almost a week after the fire. In the days that followed, as volunteers from Vyasai Thozhargal distributed food and documented losses, the absence of devices emerged as an invisible crisis within the visible catastrophe.

The student's broken phone and Ramarajan's burnt device point to a larger pattern of erasure. In working-class Vyasarpadi — home predominantly to the lowered caste — disasters often repeat. Fire gives way to water, water to the next monsoon, each catastrophe wiping clean not only homes but the digital threads that now determine whether a child can attend school, whether a family can prove its existence to the state, whether survival itself is possible in a system that demands constant electronic proof of citizenship.

