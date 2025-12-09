Nearly 300 sanitary workers protest outsourcing waste management in Chennai

CHENNAI: Nearly 300 sanitary workers affiliated with the Greater Chennai Corporation Red Flag Union staged a protest at the Ripon Building on Monday, opposing the outsourcing of solid waste management operations. They also demanded the GCC regularise the jobs of conservancy workers, workers involved in fogging, and those in Amma Unavagams.

Meanwhile, the sanitary staff in Ambattur zone led by the Left Trade Union Centre, who staged protest against the corporation’s insistence to adhere to its rule on wearing uniforms entered its third day on Monday. Owing to the protest, the GCC deployed temporary workers from other zones for solid waste management in Ambattur.

Speaking to TNIE, a worker said she was blocked and attacked by the protesters when she signed the attendance register. She filed a complaint at the Korattur police station and Ambattur zonal officer of GCC. However, after the incident, the corporation officials marked her absent for the day, she alleged.