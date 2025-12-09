Queues thin at Chennai International Airport; IndiGo cancels 71 flights

CHENNAI: After nearly a week of chaos, the thinning of queues outside IndiGo counters at Chennai International Airport, that began on Sunday, continued on Monday as well, and flight operations showed further signs of normalisation. Cancellations, however, still remained high. The airline cancelled 71 flights throughout the day - 38 departures and 33 arrivals.

On Sunday, the airline had cancelled a total of 91 flights at Chennai airport, including 49 arrivals and 42 departures.

Many passengers were seen enquiring whether their scheduled flights on Tuesday would operate or if they needed to seek refunds. For some, there was relief after IndiGo officials confirmed a few of the previously cancelled services would operate as scheduled.

Abul Basan, an employee at Pullman Hotel in Chennai, told TNIE that he had visited the airport to check the status of his flight from Chennai to Kolkata, with a connecting service to Agartala. “The IndiGo official at the counter told me the flight will operate as per schedule,” he said.

Inbound services linking Chennai with Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Hyderabad were impacted. Delhi emerged as the worst-hit route, accounting for nearly half of the cancelled departures, followed by Kolkata, Bengaluru and Mumbai.