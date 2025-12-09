Queues thin at Chennai International Airport; IndiGo cancels 71 flights

CHENNAI: After nearly a week of chaos, the thinning of queues outside IndiGo counters at Chennai International Airport, that began on Sunday, continued on Monday as well, and flight operations showed further signs of normalisation. Cancellations, however, still remained high. The airline cancelled 71 flights throughout the day - 38 departures and 33 arrivals.
On Sunday, the airline had cancelled a total of 91 flights at Chennai airport, including 49 arrivals and 42 departures.
Many passengers were seen enquiring whether their scheduled flights on Tuesday would operate or if they needed to seek refunds. For some, there was relief after IndiGo officials confirmed a few of the previously cancelled services would operate as scheduled.
Abul Basan, an employee at Pullman Hotel in Chennai, told TNIE that he had visited the airport to check the status of his flight from Chennai to Kolkata, with a connecting service to Agartala. “The IndiGo official at the counter told me the flight will operate as per schedule,” he said.
Inbound services linking Chennai with Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Hyderabad were impacted. Delhi emerged as the worst-hit route, accounting for nearly half of the cancelled departures, followed by Kolkata, Bengaluru and Mumbai.
Anchal, who had gone to Ahmedabad to attend a wedding, said she was relieved to get back to Chennai. “I was struggling to get back and was finally able to fly back home on Monday,” she added.
Meanwhile, Indian Railways set up a help desk at Chennai International Airport to assist stranded passengers in booking train tickets. Railway officials said 15 passengers availed themselves of the service on Monday.
Ashant Kumar and Abdurrahim, commercial and ticket clerks with Southern Railway, said the special counters had been functioning since Sunday. “Twelve passengers were guided to book train tickets to destinations such as Bengaluru, Ranchi and Tatanagar.
The railways has made provisions for special ticketing in select routes, including 3 AC, 2 AC and 1 AC coaches. On other routes, additional coaches have been earmarked for stranded passengers,” they added.
Railways helpdesk
Indian Railways has set up a helpdesk at Chennai International Airport to assist stranded passengers in booking train tickets. Railway officials said 15 passengers availed themselves of the service on Monday