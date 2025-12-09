State can inquire into mishandling of funds in private temples, rules Madras HC

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has held that the state can intervene if there is maladministration or misappropriation of funds in temples managed by private persons because such temples become public institutions if donations from the public are received.

A bench of justices S M Subramaniam and P Dhanabal gave the ruling recently while disposing of an appeal filed against a single judge’s order dated November 30, 2022, on proper management of the Vembiamman Temple at Gingee in Villupuram district. However, the state cannot intervene in the religious affairs of rituals and customs of such temples, the division bench said.

The dispute in managing the affairs of the temple arose between managing trustee R Thennarasu and another person, R Thirumurugan. When Thennarasu found no action was taken against Thirumurugan based on a representation he submitted to the district, he filed a writ petition in the high court in 2022. The court ordered the latter not to interfere with the affairs of the temple, besides directing the HR&CE department to look into the issue of rights over the temple.

Challenging this order, Thirumurugan filed the appeal questioning the single judge’s orders and the powers of HR&CE department. The division bench explained that Section 6(20) of HR&CE Act defines “temple” as a place, by whatever designation known, of public religious worship and dedicated to, or for the benefit of, or used as of right by, the Hindu community or of any section thereof.