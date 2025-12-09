'Tis the season for some merry decors

Christmas is almost here, and the shift in the air is undeniable. All spaces are well-lit and decorated, and a holiday mood is settling in, with ovens filled with cookies being all-in-one experiences around this time of year. Let’s dive in together and make our spaces merry and ready too!
The tree: Less is almost always more
This is an apparent one, yet many get this wrong. The two key points here are to intentionally add ornaments so the tree is not cluttered and actually visible, and to make it personal. From personalised ornaments to pictures, it’s your canvas, celebrating your family and loved ones. Add a tree skirt as the final touch to complete the look, and don’t skimp on the lights.
Tablescape
Tablescapes have the most potential to add to the festivities, as they just require décor to be juxtaposed aesthetically, playing with heights. From printed table runners to printed ceramic crockery, the options available are immense. The more economically right way to do this would be using old fabrics and laces from worn-out spreads to DIY your own table mats and coasters. Anything with checks or in the Christmas colours would make the table lively. Fairy lights in large glass vases as centrepieces work brilliantly too. Also, don’t forget the festive food.
Doors and more
Some pieces of furniture hold tonnes of potential when it comes to adding festival vibes, starting with doors. Whether it’s your main door to set the mood before guests walk into the room. From bookshelves to basin counters, coffee tables to kitchen countertops, sprinkle the Christmas magic everywhere. You can also go the extra mile and deck up your washrooms using coloured napkins, scented candles, and decorated trays for the toiletries.
Fragrance
Christmas is absolutely incomplete without spaces smelling like it, and fragrances are the easiest way to get your space ready. Christmas fragrances range from cinnamon, clove and mandarin to freshly baked goodies. Stock up on tapered candles in vintage holders for statement table décor. Light up scented candles throughout the space when not left unattended.
Lights and fabrics
Everything from reindeers to Santa are printed on fabrics available around this time of the year. Mix up sizes and shapes of cushions, and don’t be scared to throw in a couple of prints for the maximalist feel. Luxe fabrics from velvet in deep reds paired with neutrals complete the premium look and feel. The fifth wall, which is the ceiling, can be adorned with a blanket of fairy lights while candles and light-up décor peek from the other corners. There is no such thing as too many lights; add strips of lights on the bookshelf edges and even on the circumference of the table for the added shimmer.
Think beyond the tree
Why should the tree have all the fun? Bring the outdoors indoors with fresh greenery and seasonal berries. Hang a branch above your table with paper cutouts, and decorate stockings to add a nostalgic feel. Spread light-up décor in every nook and corner of the space and use last year’s gift wrapping ribbon to suspend baubles, creating a focal point in your hosting space.
All in all, while the homes and spaces are merry-filled, spend some time to actually spread smiles and enjoy the festivities with loved ones without stressing about having the perfectly decorated home. There is nothing merrier than a joy-filled space. Make your spaces glow while making sustainable choices so the planet gets to celebrate the festivities, too.