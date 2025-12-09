'Tis the season for some merry decors

Christmas is almost here, and the shift in the air is undeniable. All spaces are well-lit and decorated, and a holiday mood is settling in, with ovens filled with cookies being all-in-one experiences around this time of year. Let’s dive in together and make our spaces merry and ready too!

The tree: Less is almost always more

This is an apparent one, yet many get this wrong. The two key points here are to intentionally add ornaments so the tree is not cluttered and actually visible, and to make it personal. From personalised ornaments to pictures, it’s your canvas, celebrating your family and loved ones. Add a tree skirt as the final touch to complete the look, and don’t skimp on the lights.