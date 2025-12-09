When musicians and dancers walk the ramp for Margazhi

The December winds carry with them the scent of mild flowers, comfort, and festivities. With it comes distinct sounds of musical instruments, songs, and jingles in the Tamil month of Margazhi. At Radisson Blu Hotel & Suites GRT Chennai, it unfolds as a story; one stitched with Kancheepuram borders, GRT jewels, filter coffee scent trails, kolam-patterned carpets, and the hum of music at the Marvellous Margazhi: Celebration Culture on the Ramp. To be held in the Royal Ballroom and The Royal Mile of the hotel today, the evening is curated by the hotel and Lakshmi and Saraswathi of Event Art.

For CEO Vikram Cotah, this third edition is a continuation of the old Madras nostalgia that shapes every corner of the property. “For Radisson Blu GRT Chennai, the core story is a celebration of the old Madras. Everywhere you go in the premises, it’s a celebration of the old Madras.” Hence, Marvellous Margazhi doesn’t feel like an add-on. “It fits very aptly into this entire story,” he adds.