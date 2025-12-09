When musicians and dancers walk the ramp for Margazhi

The December winds carry with them the scent of mild flowers, comfort, and festivities. With it comes distinct sounds of musical instruments, songs, and jingles in the Tamil month of Margazhi. At Radisson Blu Hotel & Suites GRT Chennai, it unfolds as a story; one stitched with Kancheepuram borders, GRT jewels, filter coffee scent trails, kolam-patterned carpets, and the hum of music at the Marvellous Margazhi: Celebration Culture on the Ramp. To be held in the Royal Ballroom and The Royal Mile of the hotel today, the evening is curated by the hotel and Lakshmi and Saraswathi of Event Art.
For CEO Vikram Cotah, this third edition is a continuation of the old Madras nostalgia that shapes every corner of the property. “For Radisson Blu GRT Chennai, the core story is a celebration of the old Madras. Everywhere you go in the premises, it’s a celebration of the old Madras.” Hence, Marvellous Margazhi doesn’t feel like an add-on. “It fits very aptly into this entire story,” he adds.
For Lakshmi-Saraswati, this is an exercise of reframing, not altering, how musicians are seen. “Marvellous Margazhi gave a unique opportunity to present artistes in a new light and their aesthetics and sensibilities. It is like a breakaway time for them and the backstage is like a class reunion.”
The show has only climbed in stature with iconic singers wanting to be part of this. “This time Shankar Mahadevan is also going to be part of it,” says Vikram. The line-up spans generations. “From the oldest living performer who still travels and performs across the country to the youngest sensations are brought together,” note Lakshmi-Saraswati. This year, musicians and vocalists including Aruna Sairam, Sudha Raghunathan, Hariharan, Stephen Devassy, Nithyasree Mahadevan, Vandhana Srinivasan, dancers including Padma Subrahmanyam, Laasya Narasimhachari with her sister and mother, Laavanya and Vasanthalakshmi Narasimhachari, and spiritual and cultural presenter Dushyant Sridhar will walk the ramp.
The event’s idea is not to stage a fashion show, but to reveal the artistes as they truly are. “The costumes are handpicked in association with Snehalayaa, keeping each one’s aesthetics and sensibilities alive. The idea is not for fashion to overshadow the art. They are presented as who they are; in fact, the best of who they are,” they say.
The duo is candid about the necessity of reinvention. “Art needs to be constantly reinvented. There is a thin line between keeping in touch with the roots but also reinventing for the fresher and newer audience whose attention span is getting shorter by the day,” they say. Hence, they are bringing a ramp walk blending the modern and traditions.
After planning for three months, the organisers have put together an intimate and immersive experience for which the space plays a significant role. With artificial skylight at the ballroom, “it feels like the walk is happening outdoors. It is like the early mornings during Margazhi,” says Vikram.
The event includes stalls with kolam, filter coffee and this year’s addition, Sabha cuisine. The hotel has recreated not just that sabha canteen classics but also brought in Moplah cuisine, Guntur recipes, and Udupi staples.
Marvellous Margazhi: Celebrating Culture on the Ramp will be held today at Radisson Blu Hotel & Suites GRT Chennai.