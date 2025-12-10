Madras HC permits PVR Inox to continue operations at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered the Airport Authority of India (AAI) to allow PVR Inox Limited, multiplex theatre operator, to continue its operations in the cinema halls on the multi-level car parking (MLCP) complex on the Chennai Airport premises until the centre takes a policy decision on the issue of cinema halls on airport premises.

The order was passed by Justice M Dhandapani on the petitions filed by the multiplex theatre operator seeking to quash a letter issued by the AAI on June 20, 2025 for closing the cinema halls being run on the MLCP complex.

Senior counsel P S Raman, assisted by Arva Merchant, appeared for PVR Inox while Additional Solicitor General (ASG) A R L Sundaresan represented the respondent authorities including the AAI.

The matter pertains to the recent decision of AAI to close down the cinema halls by prematurely terminating the lease granted to Meenambakkam Realty Private Limited, an SPV launched by Olympia Techpark Limited, to develop and run the ‘Aero Hub’ on the airport premises. PVR Inox had entered into a sub-licensing agreement with the SPV for 13 years.