Music, mastery and magic this Margazhi at Asian College of Journalism

At the MS Subbulakshmi Arangam, a music performance doesn’t need a microphone to reach every listener. The steady rhythm of the mridangam, the smooth flow of the violin, and the singer’s expressive voice can all travel clearly through the space, carried by balanced acoustics. The walls and ceilings are shaped to guide the music, letting every sound be heard in every corner. Soft notes, pauses, and crescendos, all remain equally warm and clear. In such an arangam, the audience doesn’t just listen to Carnatic music. They are surrounded by it, feeling each moment as if it’s meant personally for them. And when Margazhi arrives, this auditorium feels destined for it, just as the music and the space complete each other.

Driving this destiny home is Soulfest 2025, a four-and-a-half-day Margazhi festival, from December 24, featuring musicians and instrumentalists, curated by Gowri Ramnarayan, writer, journalist, and playwright. The festival starts on the first day with two solo concerts by vocalists, Vignesh Ishwar and Sikkil Gurucharan.