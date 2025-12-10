Plastic waste, garbage choke Ekangipuram canal in Chennai

CHENNAI: Residents of Perambur have raised an alarm over the deteriorating condition of the Ekangipuram canal, particularly the stretch beneath the Murasoli Maran flyover, where mounds of plastic waste and garbage have choked the waterway and obstructed its flow.

The canal served as a primary waterway for discharging rainwater from Villivakkam, ICF, Ayanavaram and Perambur. It drains into the Otteri Nullah via the Captain Cotton Canal. However, the canal has now been blocked with plastic and other waste, often dumped by nearby residents.

A resident of Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, located near the canal, said on condition of anonymity, “Earlier, sanitary workers would come with BOVs to collect the daily waste. After the private contractor took over the operations and new workers deployed, they stopped covering this stretch, forcing other residents to dump the garbage inside the canal.” On both sides, portions of the canal walls have collapsed, and discoloured water continues to flow in. Raghukumar Choodamani, social activist and convener of the Perambur Neighbourhood Development Forum, said raw sewage is often let into the canal, further contaminating it.

Lakshmi P, a 56-year-old resident, said, “Despite ministers inspecting the canal, it is only cleaned once in every six months, even though the garbage, including plastic waste, remain floating round the clock. Because of this, mosquito breeding has increased, posing serious health risks to us.”

Corporation officials did not offer a comment when TNIE reached out.