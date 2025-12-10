Surf's up for Indian paddler as he gears to officiate international events

There is something about the ocean salt. It clings to the skin long after you leave the water. It settles into the lines of your palm, onto your clothes, and gets etched into your memory. And for those who grow up by the sea, the salt shapes their spirit and spine.

For A Sathish Kumar, a fisherman who spends most of his waking hours by the Marina beach, salt has been his anchor and compass. It pulled him into the ocean with a board nearly 20 years ago. It invited him to national championships. It carried him across continents as India’s first representative at the World Championships and the World Cup. And in November 2025, it carried him all the way to Hong Kong. Here, he completed the Standup Paddling (SUP) International Technical Official examination at the 2025 ACC SUP Asian Championships. After acing it, he is now recognised as an International Technical Official in Standup Paddling by the International Canoe Federation (ICF).