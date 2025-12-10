Two-year-old boy run over by school van in Chennai

CHENNAI: A two-year-old boy was killed after he came under the wheels of a school van at Navalur village near Tiruttani in Tiruvallur district on Tuesday.

The child, G Kameswaran, had stepped out to see off his elder brother, who was boarding the van for school. Police said Kameswaran’s father works in a private company and his mother is a homemaker. The family has three children, including the UKG student who was being picked up from their home.

As the older child boarded the van, the vehicle moved forward, running over the toddler who was standing nearby, sources said. Kameswaran sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to the Tiruttani Government Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

The van driver, identified as Stephen, has been booked under relevant sections of BNS. The Kanagamma Chatram police said the driver was assaulted by public following the accident.