Caught in the cyber cobweb: How TN women are fighting the deepfake battle

The fear extends beyond the immediate violation. “A lot of survivors are terrified that their parents or husbands will come to know. For married women whose ex-boyfriends are threatening them, there is fear that their marriages will end. Younger women who have moved away for work, are petrified that the police will involve their parents. They worry that if families find out, their mobility and freedom will be cut off, they may be taken back home, forced to marry, and even have their phones taken away,” she says, adding “They constantly check messages because they’re scared something might be leaked. It affects them very deeply.”

Police responses can compound the problem. “Even when a woman is above 18, the police say things like, ‘Call your parents’, ‘Are you married?’ This makes women even more worried that approaching the police will lead to further control,” she adds.

For minors, the situation is even more complex. “It’s hard for them to say they’re in an abusive relationship when being in a relationship itself is a taboo,” Swetha says.

The pattern of abuse is also consistent. “In many of the cases we work with, intimate images are used to blackmail individuals. There is a lot of assault, and the person feels helpless because they are scared the images will be leaked. It gets held over them repeatedly,” Swetha adds.

Never-ending trauma

Priyanshu shares the story of a minor girl whose Instagram account was hijacked by a gang. “They demanded `50,000, and when she couldn’t pay, the man forced her to send a nude video. Once she sent it, he leaked it anyway, then asked for more money,” he says, adding that the case exposes the relationship between financial blackmail and sexual exploitation.

For content creators and entrepreneurs, the threat creates a chilling effect. Many are afraid to maintain the online presence their livelihoods require.

Once the content spreads, tracking it becomes nearly impossible. Girithar describes how metadata, the digital fingerprints attached to photos, gets erased when images are shared. “When sent through WhatsApp or shared multiple times, metadata gets stripped away. Once it spreads through thousands of groups, connecting the dots becomes very hard,” he says.

Priyanshu adds that investigators rely on open-source intelligence tools to track where the content first appeared, but many platforms lack robust traceability. “People download leaked or generated videos from one platform, then re-upload them across many others. For each view and engagement, they get paid. That’s their business model.”

For women like Rajathi, the intensity of the crisis has a huge impact. Girithar warns, “Keep accounts private unless necessary. But even from a private account, photos give enough data for criminals to create fake images or videos.” Priyanshu is more practical about the reality: “Once you post anything online, you lose control over it. It’s your image, but if someone downloads and shares it, you can’t really do much.”