Gummidipoondi clinic sealed after doctor fails to flag foetal anomalies; newborn dies weeks after birth

CHENNAI: A private clinic in Gummidipoondi was sealed after the doctor failed to suggest termination of pregnancy of a 22-year-old pregnant woman even after the scan report in the fifth month of pregnancy showed anomalies in the foetus, on Tuesday.

According to sources, Bhuvaneshwari, resident of Malliankuppam village in Ponneri taluk had been taking consultation at Sumathi Clinic in Gummidipoondi since her pregnancy was confirmed. The doctor in the clinic allegedly failed to notice anomaly in the scan report and caution the patient’s family on continuing the pregnancy.

Health Department officials said the report by the radiologist at the scan centre had mentioned anomalies with brain defects. Since the doctor failed to notice it, the woman continued with the pregnancy. She delivered a baby girl on November 8 at the Government Raja Sir Ramaswamy Mudaliar (RSRM) Lying-in Hospital in Royapuram. The baby was kept in an incubator, but died on December 6.

The clinic was sealed after the family protested. Tiruvallur district health department officials said the initial investigation revealed the doctor was not a gynaecologist.

Source added that the family staged a protest in front of the clinic when the baby died and Gummidipoondi police apprehended around 20 people. After the matter was taken to the notice of Tiruvallur collector, health officials were instructed to take action.