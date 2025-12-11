Mental health narratives from the margins

Finding a vocabulary to describe the dark demon, to draw the entangled web of despair, to explain the baggage of the past, for someone who does not belong to the entitled strata, isn’t quite easy. The team said, “In the early days of the organisation, when the vocabulary of lived experience expert did not exist, Jothi was already contributing in that capacity.” Amali, one of the main characters of Jacklin and Amali by Regha Jha, which was re-released at the event, said that she felt a sense of pride when she saw her story narrated. As Amali said, her story will be passed on to the young children. It’s also a way to understand mental health from a different lens. While such stories are told, many dimensions of who they were, are also explored.

Waggy Tales, another book, was also launched. It is a constant reminder that pets have always been a comfort to our pain, a companion for their lifetime. Arundhati Lakshmi Satish, the author, said, “The bond that dogs and humans share should not be overlooked as something ordinary; in fact, it is everything but ordinary.” The book with personal undertones is a collection of these wondrous connections between the people at The Banyan and dogs. Arundhati noted the words of a person whom she interviewed for the book, “The only reason I get out of bed every day is that I need to feed my dog. It gives me a purpose.”