NIA arrests fifth suspect in 2019 murder of PMK functionary Ramalingam in Chennai

CHENNAI: The NIA on Wednesday arrested another suspect in the 2019 murder of PMK functionary Ramalingam, in Chennai. Sources said the arrested person, Tameem Ansari (41), had given refuge to the prime accused.

While four suspects were intercepted at the Pallikonda toll plaza in Vellore on Tuesday, the fifth accused, Ansari, was arrested from Mogappair East.

The four arrested on Tuesday were identified as Mohammad Nabil Hasan (34) and Mohammed Burhanuddin (33) of Thanjavur, Mohammad Imran (33) of Ranipet, and Mohideen of Ayyapakkam.

Burhanuddin and Hassan are the main accused involved in murder.

Ramalingam was hacked to death in Thanjavur on February 5, 2019, allegedly by members of the banned Popular Front of India. The NIA, which took over the probe in March 2019, had previously charge-sheeted 18 accused in the case.