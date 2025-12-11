Rasoham reimagines Margazhi’s artistic map

In Chennai, Margazhi arrives like a quiet swell. A gentle rise of tanpura, palms tapping on thighs, vocals rising and falling, and the audience left in a trance; it is the season when the city breathes art as naturally as air. However, over the past three years, a new addition to the regular cultural events taking place across the city has emerged. An event which is softer than the sabha buzz, smaller in scale, yet somehow more meaningful and impactful.

Kutty Kutchery, a 10-day festival of intimate, alternative-space performances curated by dancer and co-founder of Rasoham, Laasya Narasimhachari, returns this year in its third edition. Over the years, the festival has grown wider, deeper and surer of its direction. “It’s (the festival) not a breakdown. It’s a breakthrough. The curation is fresh and different. People are going to perceive and receive art in a very different way each time,” she says.