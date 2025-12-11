Sights of inclusive opportunities at TCS Siruseri

Chennai’s café culture has always had a heart. In a city where international brews, artisanal bakeries and neighbourhood cafés keep multiplying, spaces that centre purpose, building their own customer community. Eateries like the Museum Café in Mylapore and Writer’s Café in Taramani double as grounds for employment for differently abled individuals, paving paths to independent living. And now, tucked inside TCS Siruseri, Blind Bake Café employs visually impaired chefs, who whisk, chop, and plate with an ease that challenges everything we assume about disability.

As we walked in on Tuesday for the cafe’s launch, the kitchen had already set its rhythm. Muffins puffing in an oven that has braille symbols, French fries softening into mild crispiness, cold coffees lining up in rows and the air carrying the hum of a team settling into their inclusive kitchen. The chefs, trained by National Association for the Blind (NAB) India, move with an intuitive certainty, guided by tactile flooring, adapted techniques and months of preparation.

Much of this learning traces back to the NAB India Centre for Blind Women in Delhi, where director Shalini Khanna Sodhi has spent over two decades building blind-friendly culinary training. “When we started teaching them cooking, we could see that everybody learns, maybe a little slowly. Putting the lighter to the burner and handling the knife are the two main things which actually take a long time,” she says.