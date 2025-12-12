College student, class 10 boy stabbed in city suburbs, three land in net

CHENNAI: Two separate instances of violence involving students occurred in the city suburbs, leaving a college student and a Class 10 boy with injuries. The police have arrested three persons, including two juveniles, in connection with the attacks in Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts.

A 15-year-old student was stabbed by his classmate outside a government high school near Manimangalam in Kancheepuram where they are studying. The police said the two students have a running feud over who had more ‘influence’ in the area.

During lunch break on Thursday, the student, who hails from Orathur, took out a knife from his schoolbag and slashed his classmate on the head. The teachers and students rushed the victim to a private hospital, where he required five stitches. The Manimangalam police registered an FIR, apprehended the juvenile, and lodged him in a government observation home.