College student, class 10 boy stabbed in city suburbs, three land in net

CHENNAI: Two separate instances of violence involving students occurred in the city suburbs, leaving a college student and a Class 10 boy with injuries. The police have arrested three persons, including two juveniles, in connection with the attacks in Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts.
A 15-year-old student was stabbed by his classmate outside a government high school near Manimangalam in Kancheepuram where they are studying. The police said the two students have a running feud over who had more ‘influence’ in the area.
During lunch break on Thursday, the student, who hails from Orathur, took out a knife from his schoolbag and slashed his classmate on the head. The teachers and students rushed the victim to a private hospital, where he required five stitches. The Manimangalam police registered an FIR, apprehended the juvenile, and lodged him in a government observation home.
In the other incident that happened near Tiruttani in Tiruvallur district, the police arrested and remanded Meganathan (22) of VCR Kandigai village for stabbing Barath (20), a college student from VKR Puram. The police said last week, Meganathan and Barath had a quarrel after the former objected to Barath allegedly loitering in his locality. Following a scuffle, Barath lodged a complaint at the RK Pet police station, and an FIR was registered against Meganathan.
On December 9, while Barath was travelling by bus from Tiruttani to Pudhotturpettai, the vehicle halted at the Ponthalakandigai bus stop. Meganathan and a group waiting there intercepted Barath and his friends and attacked them with knives before fleeing the spot. The Tiruttani police registered a case, arrested Meganathan, and apprehended a 17-year-old juvenile who accompanied him.