Robust demand for homes and office space keeps city property market steady

CHENNAI: The city’s housing supply touched 19,675 units in the first nine months of 2025, a 15% increase from last year, while sales rose to 15,720 units, underscoring a market driven by end-users rather than speculative buyers, a report released at the Real Estate and Infrastructure Summit here on Thursday said.

The report ‘Real estate and Infrastructure Driving Growth in Tamil Nadu’ by Anarock, one of India’s leading independent real estate consultancies, stated that South Chennai continues to dominate activity, accounting for almost three-quarters of all new launches this year as developers push projects along the OMR and GST corridors.

Speaking during the inaugural session of the summit, Anuj Puri, chairman and founder of Anarock group said prices have risen 38% over five years to reach Rs 7,010 per sq ft, but absorption has kept pace - leaving Chennai with the second-lowest unsold stock among major metros.

The city’s commercial market is on a similar trajectory. Net absorption touched 4.6 million sq ft in the first nine months of 2025, already matching last year’s full-year levels and on track to set a seven-year high, Puri said.