Student dies as car rams parked lorry

CHENNAI: A late-night joyride turned tragic for a group of medical students when their luxury car rammed into a firewood-laden lorry, which the police said, was parked illegally on the Thiruporur bypass road on Thursday early morning. The collision left a female student dead and four other students critically injured.

The deceased has been identified as Misbah Fathima (21), a third-year Allied Health Sciences student at Balaji Medical College, Chromepet, and a native of Vellore.

The police said the deceased was among a group of 10 students who had driven to Mahabalipuram in two cars on Wednesday night. Abhinandan (22), a final-year MBBS student from Coimbatore, was driving the ill-fated car. He was accompanied by fellow medical student Vinayagam (23) from Tirunelveli, and Allied Health Sciences students Mohammed Ali (21) and Navya (21), both natives of Kerala.

After dinner and spending time at the beach until 3 am, the group was returning to Chromepet. While traversing the Thiruporur bypass, police sources said, the first car had travelled a significant distance ahead, while the other car, driven by Abhinandan, was trailing behind. Soon after, the second car crashed violently into the rear of the lorry parked on the side of the road. Police sources said the lorry was parked in a way that posed a danger to the oncoming traffic.