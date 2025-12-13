Four killed in accidents on city outskirts

CHENNAI: A 65-year-old woman was crushed to death under the wheels of a water tanker that was reversing at Puzhal. The deceased has been identified as Muniyamma of Kattivedu.

The accident happened on Friday morning when the woman was heading home after collecting water in a pot. Police have started a search for the driver.

At Poonamallee, a 20-year-old college student, Arundhathi, was killed near Senneerkuppam on Avadi-Senneerkupam Road when a lorry hit the two-wheeler she was riding with her friend Farhana on pillion. The lorry’s rear wheel ran over Arundhathi’s head, killing her instantly while Farhana suffered minor injuries. Police seized the lorry and are on the lookout for the driver.

An 18-year-old college student, Neeraj Kumar, died when his bike rammed a stationary lorry on GNT Bypass on Thursday evening. His friends Karthik and Rahul were riding pillion; Karthik was critically injured while Rahul escaped with minor injuries. Police detained the lorry driver.

Meanwhile, at Tiruvallur, an unidentified vehicle hit the two-wheeler ridden by a 33-year-old man, Arumuganon Thursday evening. The police have sent the body for postmortem.