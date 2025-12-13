Kannagi Nagar fire renews call to fill power department posts

CHENNAI: The residents of Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) tenements in Kannagi Nagar have raised safety concerns, saying despite recurring electrical hazards in the area, all six technical assistant posts at the Thoraipakkam and Ezhil Nagar EB substations (three in each substation) of Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) continue to remain vacant.
In August, a 30-year-old conservancy worker, the sole breadwinner of her family, died of electrocution after she accidentally stepped on a damaged electric cable at Kannagi Nagar. Though the works to check all other electrical junction boxes for exposed cables in the area were in full swing at that period, it gradually stalled, the residents said. On Thursday, a fire broke out in the electrical wiring in a tenement building, located just behind the councillor’s office at Kannagi Nagar around 6.30 am. Though there was no injury to anyone, the residents fear the worst.
Kasthuri R (74), a resident of Kannagi Nagar who first witnessed the fire, said, “It’s not just this building. Even other tenement blocks in the area have also faced similar issues. We often notice electrical sparks from exposed wires, which are not enclosed in proper safety boxes and are left lying on the ground or from top.”
“The fire and rescue personnel managed to put the fire out. However, the power supply which was cut in the morning returned only around 8pm. From outside, it may appear as if the wires are safely covered, but behind those electrical panels everything is exposed,” she added.
Speaking to TNIE, former AIADMK councillor TC Karuna said on November 25, around 1,660 persons were recruited for technical assistant posts and appointment orders were issued. However, despite the Kannagi Nagar and Ezhil Nagar areas being home to marginalised communities and facing several electrical issues with one sanitary worker already died due to this, none of the newly recruited assistants have been posted to the Thoraipakkam and Ezhil Nagar sub-stations. This is despite all the technical assistant posts in these two sub-stations remaining completely vacant, he added.
An official from the TNPDCL told TNIE, “The recent recruitment process has filled only about 50% of vacancies across the state due to which the shortage persists. However, we have informed the headquarters that an additional five technical assistants are required exclusively for the Thoraipakkam and Ezhil Nagar areas.
“They have assured us that personnel will be provided. They have also sought some additional particulars, which we have already submitted. We expect that by Monday, five more technical assistants would be hired for both sub-stations together,” the official added.