Kannagi Nagar fire renews call to fill power department posts

CHENNAI: The residents of Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) tenements in Kannagi Nagar have raised safety concerns, saying despite recurring electrical hazards in the area, all six technical assistant posts at the Thoraipakkam and Ezhil Nagar EB substations (three in each substation) of Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) continue to remain vacant.

In August, a 30-year-old conservancy worker, the sole breadwinner of her family, died of electrocution after she accidentally stepped on a damaged electric cable at Kannagi Nagar. Though the works to check all other electrical junction boxes for exposed cables in the area were in full swing at that period, it gradually stalled, the residents said. On Thursday, a fire broke out in the electrical wiring in a tenement building, located just behind the councillor’s office at Kannagi Nagar around 6.30 am. Though there was no injury to anyone, the residents fear the worst.

Kasthuri R (74), a resident of Kannagi Nagar who first witnessed the fire, said, “It’s not just this building. Even other tenement blocks in the area have also faced similar issues. We often notice electrical sparks from exposed wires, which are not enclosed in proper safety boxes and are left lying on the ground or from top.”