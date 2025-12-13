Margazhi fashion: Tradition, textures & tug of the monsoon

Margazhi is never just another month in the Tamil calendar; it’s a feeling stitched between devotion and drama. There is something cinematic about Margazhi mornings, especially the mist that hugs the pavement, the hum of bhajans, and the city dressed in temple gold. The month feels like a festival woven from memory, yet it unfolds with new textures each year. Sabha schedules stack up, kutcheris spill into every corner of the city, and audiences arrive dressed for an unspoken runway — silks swaying under stage lights, jewellery catching the sparkle of spotlight glare. And just when wardrobes begin to bloom, the skies shift tone, sending showers that threaten hems and hairstyles alike. But fashion during Margazhi has always been a performance: part nostalgia, part resilience, and part quiet rebellion. This season, style steps into the spotlight — not in spite of the rain, but because of it.
Seasonal styling
For many, Margazhi style begins with the reverence of the month itself. “Margazhi is the ninth month of the Tamil calendar and is known for spiritual growth,” says Anjileena, designer and founder of The House of Anji, calling it a time steeped in kutcheri culture and temple energy. It is also, she notes, a month that “brings out the classical side of fashion for Tamil Nadu baddies. But balancing Margazhi style with the monsoon season in South India can be a little challenging.”
Movement becomes central when fashion meets Margazhi schedules — sabha hopping, wading through puddles and balancing umbrellas with pleats and bags in hand. Content creator Manasa Sai turns to saris as her timeless choice, calling them classic and instantly standout pieces. When not draping, she leans on Indo-Western silhouettes and long-sleeved kurtis layered based on weather changes.
That balance begins with fabric. Anjileena’s rule of thumb is simple: choose materials that stay light, dry fast and don’t cling. She suggests “quick-dry fabrics like georgette, semi silks, rayon, poplins, and any other polyester blend fabric,” and recommends georgette floral saris with crepe linings and lightweight polyester printed kurtis or co-ord sets that she describes as modest, comfortable and rain-friendly. Wardrobe stylist Sanjana Loganathan offers a winter-appropriate approach with thicker cottons and wool-blend layers, saying cottons are “your best option” during Margazhi’s cultural rush.
When it comes to aesthetics, the season leans heavily into traditional identity. Anjileena prefers hand blocks, ajrakh and small kalamkari motifs, which she finds more refined, especially when paired with darker bases. Sanjana points to prints like lotus, gopuram and kolam-inspired patterns such as muthukattam and encourages upcycling old saris and veshti borders into contemporary silhouettes as a way to stay rooted while experimenting.
Colour shapes the emotional tone of the month. Sanjana recommends shades like navy, burgundy and emerald green, explaining that darker colours are both elegant and practical in the rain. Manasa sees colour as something deeper than design. “The skies are grey right now, and all that impacts your outfit,” she says. “So I go for bright colours…something that’s orange, olive green or teal blue. The look comes out well.” She layers these over basics like black, beige, and brown to keep balance without losing vibrancy.
Layer by Layer
Layering is a shared philosophy. “The key in this season is layering,” Manasa says, urging stylish jackets and turtlenecks. Sanjana encourages scarves, jackets and oversized shirts as functional styling tools. Anjileena keeps utility first, suggesting thin windcheaters or light raincoats from PVC or PU, and crepe trench coats that stay lightweight and fast-drying.
Footwear decides how gracefully one can move through the Margazhi music season’s chaos. Anjileena recommends rubber-based Kolhapuris, waterproof juttis and PVC flats in earthy tones that dry quickly and remain traditional. Manasa avoids flats altogether and prefers a small lift, saying even a one-inch heel changes confidence and silhouette. She turns to toe-covered footwear and loafers in shades like grey, beige, dark brown and black. Meanwhile, Sanjana finds platform shoes both stylish and rain-safe.
Accessories anchor the look without sacrificing practicality. Anjileena suggests PU or PVC sling or tote bags, transparent umbrellas and minimal jewellery. Sanjana revives nostalgia with the plastic wire koodai bag — trendy, kitschy, water-repellent and supportive of local artisans. Manasa chooses anti-tarnish brass jewellery, calling a bracelet, earrings and chain her non-negotiable trio for instant polish. Makeup stays weather-aware with waterproof kajal and mascara, and she reminds us that grooming itself matters: neat hair and eyebrows elevate any outfit.
A Gen Z Margazhi
Gen-Z reshapes tradition with playful boldness. Anjileena imagines a Margazhi wardrobe with a crepe crop jacket, flared culottes, a chic tote and closed PU or PVC mules with minimal makeup. Sanjana encourages digging into family wardrobes and draping saris differently. Manasa wants them to go fearless with colour, saying they can even wear a sari over jeans and a crop top to create a stylish statement. Because Margazhi fashion, like the music that scores it, is always reinvented, rooted in heritage, shaped by weather and ready to perform under the spotlight of the season.