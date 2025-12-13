Margazhi fashion: Tradition, textures & tug of the monsoon

Seasonal styling

For many, Margazhi style begins with the reverence of the month itself. “Margazhi is the ninth month of the Tamil calendar and is known for spiritual growth,” says Anjileena, designer and founder of The House of Anji, calling it a time steeped in kutcheri culture and temple energy. It is also, she notes, a month that “brings out the classical side of fashion for Tamil Nadu baddies. But balancing Margazhi style with the monsoon season in South India can be a little challenging.”

Movement becomes central when fashion meets Margazhi schedules — sabha hopping, wading through puddles and balancing umbrellas with pleats and bags in hand. Content creator Manasa Sai turns to saris as her timeless choice, calling them classic and instantly standout pieces. When not draping, she leans on Indo-Western silhouettes and long-sleeved kurtis layered based on weather changes.