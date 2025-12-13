MOP Vaishnav's Shringar 2025 celebrates alumni and their artistry

Like every year, the first hints of Margazhi arrived early at MOP Vaishnav College this year too. It was not the regular chill of dawn, the scent of fresh flowers, or the kolam on the threshold, but the college auditorium held the season’s spirit in its walls. A created atmosphere with soft light pooled on the stage, the acoustics seized the murmurs, gathering the attention on the echoes of art, and the air felt weighted with the presence of exceptional artistes and their art.
The audience, comprising alumni, students, and rasikas, who return year after year, transformed the space into a sabha, where tradition and talent thrive. The crowd of more than two hundred attended the college’s annual cultural festival, Shringar, held on December 10, 11, and 12.
What began 12 years ago as a modest alumni showcase, has, over the years, grown into a festival with its own identity. Principal Archna Prasad, in her opening message, said, “It’s very important, especially for us as an institution, to send out a strong message that once an MOPian, you will always be a MOPian, and we are ever willing to provide a platform for our alumni artistes. It’s also a message that we’d like to tell them that while they go out there, we are cheerleading and supporting them, and we’re very proud of them.”
Shringar — Stay connected
For the audience and the students to stay motivated and in touch with tradition, the college invites established artistes to serve as role models. “They [students] are convinced by seeing real-life role models that even after they graduate and go beyond, they can pursue these art forms,” notes Jaishree S, assistant vice principal and coordinator of Shringar since its inception.
The festival was inaugurated by Padma Shri recipient Bombay Jayashri. In her address, she said, “There is no substitute for hard work. Every dream is real. Every dream is true. So follow your dreams.” Answering a question that highlights the fear of technology advancements leaving an impact on every art form, the vocalist mentioned, “While we have embraced this digital age, Carnatic music has always been in its best period. And the future looks bright, because there are so many youngsters who are earnest, sincere, and hard-working.”
Art and its artistes
The festival has expanded over the years in terms of guests invited, performers gracing the stage, the audience, and the venue. Jaishree said, “It’s been an interesting journey from what we started in the open-air theatre. To have a larger audience and better acoustics, the celebration was moved to the auditorium. Here, it is a more engaged crowd who are really interested in the art forms. We’re able to give a better platform to the performers.”
Over the three days, the stage became a meeting point of styles, generations and artistic journeys. ‘Kalai Valarmani’ Aparnaa Ganapathy and C Geetha Devi showcased their mudras, Sreya S played with different ragas while staying true to the season’s traditional repertoire, and Sruuthi’s latest play, ‘Agnipraveysamm’, which has entered India’s World Records and won Kartik Fine Arts Awards, added depth to the festival.
For current students, the festival serves as both inspiration and initiation, as Shringar operates as a learning ground as much as a celebration. “For students inside the campus, this is a platform where we tell them that never ever give up on your passion, talents, or your art form, but you should combine them into your career, intricately weave them into your career,” notes the principal.
On Friday, Padma Bhushan recipient N Gopalaswami, former Chief Election Commissioner of India was the chief guest. He advised the audience members, “While this is not the way to life, but one will not have a fulfilled life unless there is some contribution. Do earn money and enjoy life’s gift, but also remember to part with your wealth. It will give you great joy.” Meanwhile, Gangai Amaran, singer and lyricist, the guest of honour, said “Hold strong to your passion as well as your studies. While your education will give you a good life, your passion will take you a step beyond that.” Dr Kamala Selvaraj, obstetrician and gynaecologist, ‘Kalaimamani’ Karaikudi Narayanan, writer and director, and KS Ravikumar, director and actor, were the other guests.
As the event concluded, the auditorium filled with contented applause. The sound echoed with the assurance that this tradition will continue. “What will always remain is that it will be an alumni showcase,” concluded Archna.