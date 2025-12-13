MOP Vaishnav's Shringar 2025 celebrates alumni and their artistry

What began 12 years ago as a modest alumni showcase, has, over the years, grown into a festival with its own identity. Principal Archna Prasad, in her opening message, said, “It’s very important, especially for us as an institution, to send out a strong message that once an MOPian, you will always be a MOPian, and we are ever willing to provide a platform for our alumni artistes. It’s also a message that we’d like to tell them that while they go out there, we are cheerleading and supporting them, and we’re very proud of them.”

For the audience and the students to stay motivated and in touch with tradition, the college invites established artistes to serve as role models. “They [students] are convinced by seeing real-life role models that even after they graduate and go beyond, they can pursue these art forms,” notes Jaishree S, assistant vice principal and coordinator of Shringar since its inception.