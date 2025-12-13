Sanitary staff in Chennai detained for protesting at Muthamizharignar Dr Kalaignar M Karunanidhi memorial

CHENNAI: Nearly 400 conservancy workers from Royapuram and Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar zones, who staged a protest at the Muthamizharignar Dr Kalaignar M Karunanidhi memorial on Friday demanding the Chief Minister’s intervention for the reinstatement of their jobs directly under the Greater Chennai Corporation instead of the private contractor, were detained by the police officials.

They were taken to four community and marriage halls in Alandur, Adambakkam, Madipakkam and Royapuram. Though the police officials released the workers after 8pm, the workers refused to leave stating instead of getting detained again they would choose to stay here as their protest will continue until their demands are met.

The workers said, “The CM should fulfil the promise regarding our job regularisation. Why should we have to struggle so much for our livelihood?”