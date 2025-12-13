Two students injured after equipment blast at college lab

CHENNAI: Two students sustained injuries in a lab accident at Alagappa College of Technology, Anna University, in Guindy, around 4.30 pm on Thursday when a glass distillation column in the Effluent Treatment Laboratory suddenly shattered.

According to sources, the injured students are P Nithish (23), a second-year MTech Environmental Studies student, and S Surya (20) a third-year BTech Chemical Engineering student. The fragments from the equipment hit the students on their face and neck. While Nithish was admitted to a private hospital in Thousand Lights, Surya was taken to VHS Hospital in Taramani.

The doctors said both received prompt treatment and are stable. The university management has been informed, and a preliminary inquiry is under way to find the cause of the failure.