Lift operator gets 14 years RI for raping two minor girls in Chennai

CHENNAI: A special court for Pocso Act cases in Chengalpattu has sentenced a 56-year-old lift operator to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for sexually assaulting two minor girls inside a lift in 2023.

The convict, identified as Velayutham, a resident of Perumbakkam, was sentenced to seven years RI for each of the two cases registered against him.

A press release from the Tambaram city police said the incidents occurred on October 31, 2023, and Velayutham, who was the lift operator, had sexually assaulted the two minors in separate instances while they were going to their home. Based on complaints from the victims’ parents, the Semmenchery All Women Police Station had registered cases under the Pocso Act and arrested him.

The investigation was completed and a final report was filed in October 2024. During the trial, the prosecution examined 10 witnesses and submitted 13 exhibits.

Delivering the judgment on Friday, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 for each case. Additionally, a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each has been awarded to both victims.